Avril Lavigne breaks silence on 'funny' body double conspiracy theory

Avril Lavigne has revealed her thoughts the infamous internet conspiracy theory about her that claims she is a body double.

For those unfamiliar with the theory, it claims that Lavigne died in 2003 and since then a doppelgänger named Melissa has taken her place.

Before the pop star's supposed "death," according to the theory this body double would appear at public events for Lavigne if she was too tired but then the record company kept Melissa on when the real Avril "passed away."

The theory first came about in the early 2000s on a Brazilian fan website.

The 'Sk8ter Boi' singer addressed the topic when she appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and shared with host Alex Cooper how she found the whole thing amusing.

“I mean, it’s just funny to me,” Lavigne said on the podcast released on Wednesday (May 15).

"Like on one end, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then, other people are like, ‘You know, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.’”

But she did feel that the theory in itself is "dumb."

@callherdaddy Melissa can’t come to the phone right now… she’s on Call Her Daddy 😏😂 new episode with @Avril Lavigne is live now! We talk everything from her writing process to the crazy conspiracy she was replaced by a body double named melissa 😭

“Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?” the 39-year-old continued. "I feel like I got a good one. I don’t feel like it’s negative. It’s nothing creepy.

“Obviously I am me, it’s so dumb. I think that they’ve done that with other artists. I’m not the only one. I think, like, other people have that.”

Cooper then responded on how Lavigne hasn't aged since she rose to prominence in the early 2000s.

“I’m telling you what’s crazy is you haven’t aged. I’m staring at you. And, like, I’m picturing you with your auburn hair. And I’m like, oh my God. You literally look the same from when you were younger," the host said.

Meanwhile, Lavigne announced last week that she would be releasing a Greatest Hits record this summer, so no doubt some of the Canadian's big hits such as 'Sk8ter Boi', 'Complicated' and 'Girlfriend' will be on the tracklist.

