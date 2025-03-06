Bhad Bhabie reveals staggering amount she's made from OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie recently lifted the lid on the jaw-dropping amount she made on OnlyFans in a single day.

The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, recently appeared on DDG's Twitch stream (4 March). When asked about her earnings on the adult platform, Bhad Bhabie didn't hold back.

After joining OnlyFans in April 2021, the rapper claimed to have made an astounding "million dollars in six hours" on her first day. By the end of that very day, she says she had pulled in a staggering $4 million.

DDG, an American YouTuber and rapper, was visibly shocked by the figures, but Bhad Bhabie continued to drop bombshells, revealing that her overall earnings from the platform now total "around $75 million".

When asked how she spends her fortune, the 21-year-old shared that most of her wealth has been invested in properties and cars.

"Bhad Bhabie just turned her fan base into a financial powerhouse without even needing a degree," one fan quipped, as another chimed in: "She made more bread than I can ever save in YEARS into a savings account, good golly."

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame after a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, where she coined the now-iconic catchphrase, "Catch me outside, how 'bout that?"

She is currently involved in an ongoing feud with Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, and recently dropped a disstrack titled 'Ms. Whitman'.

In November 2024, the rapper responded to fans' concerns about her health.

"I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight [sic]," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives."

She later hit back at people accusing her of lying. "I've never lied to the internet about ANYTHING," she said. "I wasn't even gonna tell y'all until y'all wouldn't shut up about my weight."

In a follow-up post, she continued: "I've NEVER been the type of person who "lies just to lie" - y'all don't know celebrities or what we are going through just because you watch us through a screen."

"Normalise not pretending y'all know what's really going on in celebrities' lives. Y'all don't know us, y'all just see us," she added.

