Bhad Bhabie's feud with Alabama Barker has become the centre of internet culture - and now, even Barker's famous family are getting involved.

To recap, the duo used to be best friends until accusations of infidelity between 19-year-old Barker and the father of Bhad Bhabie's child, LeVaughn. Since then, a number of rather scathing diss tracks have been exchanged between the pair, with the Dr Phil star's most recent, 'Ms Whitman', sampling Kanye 'Ye' West and Ty Dolla $ign’s 'Carnival' beat.

West himself has since made a video confirming he wasn't starring on the track, after Bhad Bhabie went on to release what's thought to be an AI-generated verse using the former husband of her aunt, Kim Kardashian.





Why did Bhad Bhabie call her Alabama Barker diss track Ms Whitman? Instagram

""I just got sent a song, and asked if could just clear the sample," he explained, adding that the "only reason" he clears "anything" is because "so many people try to stop me, they stop clearances and everything".

"If somebody asks me for something, I always clear it," he added, revealing even Travis Barker had called him questioning why he was on the track.

But who actually is Ms Whitman?

While it might seem like a far-fetched reference to those blissfully unaware, it's actually named after Alabama Barker herself.





The 'Whitman' jibe is a nod to Alabama Whitman, the main character in Quentin Tarantino film True Romance, who she was actually named after.

“I loved that movie so much,” the Blink-182 drummer shared on the Young Hollywood YouTube show in 2017. “I loved Clarence Worley ... and, then, of course, his lovely wife Alabama [played by Patricia Arquette] ... she was so dope in that movie. When it came time we were having a little girl, I fought for ‘Alabama’ so hard.”

If that wasn't enough proof that the lyrics are dedicated to the TikToker, just listen to the lyrics for yourself - however, Bhad Bhabie did confirm the reasoning in a post on X, even taking aim at a description of the character being a "self-confident ex-prostitute who dreams of a better life."

That Kardashian family group chat has to be popping off right now.

Alabama, we're ready when you are.

Why not read...

What is going on between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie? TikTok rap feud explained

Travis Barker reveals 'strict' dating rules he has for 18-year-old daughter

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings