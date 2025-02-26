Kanye 'Ye' West has broken his silence after unknowingly being dragged into a rap feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker.

Alabama Barker is the 19-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, who's also the drummer for Blink-182. Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie became famous after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, where she coined the now-iconic catchphrase, "Catch me outside, how 'bout that?"

The pair have been releasing vicious diss tracks at one another and throwing claims and accusations through TikTok live streams, after Barker was accused of getting with Bhad Bhabie's baby dad.

On Tuesday (25 February), Bhad Bhabie released a diss track titled 'Ms. Whitman' which is set to the backing track of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's song 'Carnival'.

The track mentions the Kardashian family name and also features a Travis Barker lookalike playing the drums in the music video.

Bhad Bhabie shared a photo of Ye and his wife Bianca Censori on her Instagram Story and wrote "thank you" with a heart emoji, hinting that Ye had full knowledge about the track-in-question.

However, in a new turn of events, Ye was forced to release a candid statement as he claimed he had no idea what he was signing off on.

He explained how he "just spoke to Travis [Barker]" and he doesn't "even know what's going on".

"I just got sent a song, and asked if could just clear the sample," he explained, adding that the "only reason" he clears "anything" is because "so many people try to stop me, they stop clearances and everything".

"If somebody asks me for something, I always clear it," he added.









That said, once Ye learnt the motive behind 'Ms. Whitman', he said: "I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all of this at all."

"Any verse that has been going viral using my voice and all of that, I didn't do it," he continued.

The statement was shared to his official Instagram Story, and Alabama Barker later shared it to her TikTok account with the comments turned off.

