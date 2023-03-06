Celebrities
Boris Johnson has sparked negativity on social media after reportedly nominating his father Stanley for a knighthood.
According to reports in the Times, the former Prime Minister has included his dad among his resignation honours list.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.” Stanley Johnson has been approached for comment by the Independent.
The reports have already sparked controversy, with social media users wasting no time in hitting out at the latest developments.
The reports are sure to prove controversial. The former prime minister had already faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.
The news is already proving polarising, with some social media users voicing their outrage after the reports emerged.
\u201cApologies for the language but this is an absolute piss take. He\u2019s laughing at us. \n\nThis needs to be vetoed by the vetting committee and new rules introduced to prevent any recurrence in future. \n\n#BorisJohnson #Boris #honours #stanleyjohnson #theTimes\u201d— Mark Scales (@Mark Scales) 1678060563
\u201c@nazirafzal Boris Johnson taking us all for fools yet again. Chip off the old block.\n\nStanley Johnson\u2019s contempt for the public is clear. Brexiteer who got French citizenship to keep his FOM. Then called us all idiots:\n\n"They couldn't spell Pinocchio if they tried.\u201d\n\nhttps://t.co/vNOc5bVjmh\u201d— nazir afzal (@nazir afzal) 1678059979
\u201c'It speaks to a pattern of Boris Johnson's behaviour about cronyism'\n\nOn #BBCBreakfast Labour's Wes Streeting reacts to reports the former Prime Minister has nominated his father Stanley Johnson for a knighthood in his resignation honours\n\nhttps://t.co/1LBfoaLq8Z\u201d— BBC Breakfast (@BBC Breakfast) 1678087203
\u201cStanley Johnson nominated for a knighthood they may as well just go the whole hog and do Wetherspoons guy, Shilton, Right Said Fred, Mr Blobby now\u201d— dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb (@dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb) 1678061067
\u201cSo Boris Johnson has nominated his dad Stanley Johnson for a knighthood, and therefore a seat in the House of Lords.\n\nThis Stanley Johnson the public are so thick we couldn\u2019t spell Pinocchio\n\nhttps://t.co/gQcqIqnfAV\u201d— Jerry Hicks (@Jerry Hicks) 1678090032
\u201cCan someone please explain to me why Stanley Johnson deserves a knighthood but our public sector workers don\u2019t deserve a decent pay rise #ToriesOut242 #GeneralElectionNow\u201d— Nana J (@Nana J) 1678065146
\u201cMonday morning innocently opening Twitter and checking to see why Stanley Johnson is trending. Immediate reaction:\u201d— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@Dr. Jennifer Cassidy) 1678092472
\u201cStanley Johnson nominated by his son for a knighthood. Why? What an absolute farce! This man is responsible for siring the most corrupt and incompetent PM ever. Giving knighthoods has become utterly worthless.\u201d— shirley anne smith \ud83d\udc99 #FBPE (@shirley anne smith \ud83d\udc99 #FBPE) 1678091779
In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.
Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003. Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.
