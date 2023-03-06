Boris Johnson has sparked negativity on social media after reportedly nominating his father Stanley for a knighthood.

According to reports in the Times, the former Prime Minister has included his dad among his resignation honours list.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.” Stanley Johnson has been approached for comment by the Independent.

The reports have already sparked controversy, with social media users wasting no time in hitting out at the latest developments.

The reports are sure to prove controversial. The former prime minister had already faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

The news is already proving polarising, with some social media users voicing their outrage after the reports emerged.

In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.



Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003. Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.

