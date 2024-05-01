Britney Spears brands sister Jamie Lynn a ‘b***h’ in furious Instagram rant

Britney Spears has shared and swiftly deleted an Instagram post taking a swipe at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

On Tuesday (30 April), the star turned to her Instagram Stories showing her in the passenger seat alongside three others – one of which seemingly being her assistant.

Spears soon took aim at her sister's appearance on I'm a Celeb in November 2023, where she was serenaded in the bath by fellow campmates after she shared how much she missed her children back home.

"My sister went on the TV show [I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s***," Spears said, who was on her way to go horse riding with friends.



"She said, 'Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.' Little b****," Spears added in a British accent.

She went on to suggest they'd be "peeing in the bushes," as she joked that her assistant would advise her against it.

"'Don’t do that Britney, you’re going to get hurt. You’re going to get a baby booty rash. I’ve got to go get ointment for her booty,'" she continued.

The text overlay read: "I wanna be a little b**** and get a bath in the jungle like my sis."

Spears soon deleted the Instagram Stories, but fans soon reshared them across X/Twitter.

"They really be hating on Britney. Calling her crazy, saying she’s broke when she just be doing her own thing. I love that for her," one penned, while another wrote: "Oh, I’m Here for the drag."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Oh, girl, Britney's poking fun, herhumourr a twist, laughing at Jamie Lynn's jungle dip, sisterly ribbing with a side of poor thing, a family jest, both wink and sting."

