Camila Cabello reveals which celebrity she lost her virginity to and fans aren't happy

Camila Cabello shared who she lost her virginity to and recalled the details of her first sexual experience in a recent interview but her openness has got her fans raising questions about celebrity's and their privacy.

While some celebrities like to keep their relationships and experiences private, the 'I Luv It' singer opened up during an appearance on The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepardpodcast.

The 27-year-old revealed she lost her virginity at the age of 20 and spoke about her previous relationship during that time with British relationship coach, writer, and content creator Matthew Hussey.

“I had my first relationship at that time. I had actually listened to [Matthew’s] podcast before … because he had, like, a dating podcast. And he is married now, so congratulations,” Cabello explained. “It was late for my first relationship. I was 20."

She went on to describe what her first time was like.

“That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

Cabello (left) shared details about her first relationship with ex-boyfriend Hussey (right) Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In the end, the two dated for just over a year from 2018-19 before splitting up and Hussey has since gotten married to his wife Audrey Le Strat in 2023.

Despite going their separate ways, Cabello had nothing but praise for Hussey and noted how the relationship had a positive impact on her.

"He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship," she said. "It really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too.

"It was like, ‘Oh my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’"

The feeling appears to be mutual with Hussey who previously complimented the former Fifth Harmony member back in 2018 as "an incredible human being."

Meanwhile, social media users had mixed reactions to Cabello's candidness.

One person said: "This makes me miss the days when celebrities were private lol."

"Yeah I didn't want to know that, what happened to having privacy. Not everything needs to be shared on the internet," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Nothing wrong with talking about sex guys, calm down."

"That's really sweet. Everyone's experience is different and it's nice to hear she had a positive one," a fourth person commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.