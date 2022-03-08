Camila Cabello handles TV wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Camila Cabello suffered an awkward blunder as she appeared on BBC's The One Show to promote her new single, Bam Bam, and her blouse fell open.



The 25-year-old singer got up to demonstrate her favourite dance move from the song's music video and accidentally flashed a nipple, before laughing it off in shock alongside hosts Alan Carr and Alex Jones.



The reason for the mishap appeared to be the result of a party the night before. "Still hungover tho" she captioned an Instagram video, alongside an emoji of a tired-looking face.

