Carol Vorderman has a 'special system' for dating her five partners

Carol Vorderman has explained how she juggles dating five partners.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, the maths star and media personality explained her "special system" which helps her manage the admin of having numerous dalliances.

Scholfield asked: "These are relationships, friendships, these are people you know. These are not one-night stands?

"You never do that" Vorderman replied: "No, no, no, no. But then if that's what people want to do, that is their choice".

She said: 'They do know about each other now. We all have to be on the same page. They have their lives and I don't need to know about that'.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She added that she just has one rule in life which is to "do no harm". She said: "Everything else... [is okay]".

It comes after an interview with former BBC RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage on her podcast, in which Vorderman revealed her love life was a "system which I've had for 10 years", adding she has five boyfriends which she keeps "on rotation".

Fair enough.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.