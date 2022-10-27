RuPaul's Drag Race star reveals how much it really costs to go on the show

RuPaul's Drag Race star Blu Hydrangea has revealed just how much it can cost to prepare for the show - and it's eye-watering.

From outfits, to wigs, to added extras such as suitcases to transport everything, it all adds up when you could end up on the show for ten episodes.

Thankfully for Blu, who appeared on season one of the UK version, she was gifted a lot of her looks from friends, or revamped ones she already had, so spent a modest £2,500.

