Celine Dion has no 'control over her muscles' due to rare autoimmune disorder

Celine Dion's sister has revealed the star is no longer in control of her muscles after a progression in the Stiff Person Syndrome she is battling.

In December 2022, the Canadian singer shared with fans in an Instagram video that she had been diagnosed with the rare and incurable autoimmune disorder.

Dion explained at the time that spasms had been affecting aspects of her everyday life, including walking and singing. The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer was forced to cancel her tour due to her diagnosis.

Recently, her sister Claudette Dion gave an update on her health and revealed it will take some time before she can return to the stage.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined,” Claudette told 7 Jours, the Daily Mail reports.

“She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.’”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) is “a rare, progressive neurological disorder. Symptoms may include stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs; and greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms”.

Claudette explained that, because the disorder is so rare, it has been difficult to find treatment that will help her sister, despite her seeing “top doctors in their field”.

She added: “We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”

