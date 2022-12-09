Celine Dion has shared a heartfelt message with her fans, accounting that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition.

The singer has been inundated with supportive messages after being forced to reschedule dates on her European tour after announcing she has Stiff Person Syndrome.

Sharing an emotional video on social media, Dion revealed that she had been suffering with the syndrome for a while and it affects “every aspect of [her] daily life”.

"I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through," she said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people."

The singer shared a message with her fans this week Ethan Miller/Getty Images





The 54-year-old went on to say: "While we are still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I have been having.

“Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I am used to.”





But what is Stiff Person Syndrome?

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) as “a rare, progressive neurological disorder. Symptoms may include stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs; and greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.”

It continues: “Over time people with SPS may develop abnormal, often hunched over postures. Some people may be too disabled to walk or move. Many fall frequently because they do not have the normal reflexes to catch themselves. This can lead to serious injuries.”

It does however suggest that “with appropriate treatment, SPS symptoms may be kept under control.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.