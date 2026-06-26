Charli XCX details 'inspiring' Paris party encounters with Madonna

Pop superstar Charli XCX has described her recent time partying with Madonna in Paris as "very inspiring", revealing the pair "couldn't stop hanging out with each other".

The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, and the 67-year-old Queen of Pop were pictured together during Paris Fashion Week, with Madonna sharing a series of social media posts on Thursday documenting their "fab" encounters in the French capital. The images showed them dancing, smoking, and drinking in a nightclub alongside other artists, as Madonna celebrated the imminent release of her 15th studio album.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6 on Friday, Charli XCX explained how the impromptu collaboration came about. "We went to Paris and we had a mini break and we just couldn’t stop hanging out with each other. It was fab," she told host Nick Grimshaw.

"We’ve met before in the past but I don’t know that she knows that – but we were put together on a group text just a couple of weeks ago, which is obviously insane."

Charli revealed that their text exchanges led to the decision to throw a party together in Paris. "So we did – but then we actually accidentally threw two parties," she said. "The first one, we didn’t really know what it was going to be like but it became us partying together, me on stage, dancing to all her fab music. Then we planned like another party the night after, so we had to do it again."





She expressed her admiration for Madonna, stating: "She’s very like… I mean, she’s so cool. And she is so interested in really talking about the music that she makes, and how and why, and I found it very inspiring to hang out with her."

Charli admitted she wasn't a fan of Madonna in her youth, but her appreciation grew with age. "I think when I became like a bit more interested in how music is art and artful – I think that’s when I began my Madonna time," she explained.

The discussion also touched upon Charli XCX's latest album, Music, Fashion, Film, which she said draws inspiration from its three focal topics because "they’re kind of a part of everybody’s lives". The album cover notably features an image of The Velvet Underground star John Cale, Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese, and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

"It was a really emotional day, it was really… It was special," the chart-topper reflected. "I was like, ‘wow, these three people mean so much to me personally as an artist’. I couldn’t believe that they were all together."

This new music follows her Wuthering Heights companion album for Emerald Fennell’s film earlier this year, and her semi-fictional film The Moment, which chronicled the release of her album Brat and its subsequent world tour. She has also appeared in other film projects this year, including Pete Ohs’s Erupcja and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero.

Charli XCX has achieved two UK number one singles and three number one albums, and is widely recognised for tracks such as Boom Clap, Guess, and I Love It with Swedish duo Icona Pop.