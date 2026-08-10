Trump is backtracking on Reflecting Pool vandalism claim

US president Donald Trump appears to be backtracking on his claim that he has video evidence of the Reflecting Pool being vandalised.

Last week, Trump was left furious after US attorney Jeanine Pirro dropped the case that sought to bring criminal charges against former Olympian David Hearn, who had been charged with damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.

Trump claimed Pirro “ folded like an umbrella ” for dropping the charges, even when it emerged that there was evidence to suggest the damage was actually caused by botched pool renovations.

It came after Trump claimed on several occasions that he had proof and evidence of vandals causing damage. At one stage he alleged, “We have photographs, or tapes, like moving cameras, right?” and suggested you could see people cutting the pool lining with a box cutter. Another time, Trump suggested there were photos and said: “Yeah, at the right time you’ll see it. You’ll see in court. You’ll see it in court.”

But, as the time for court has come and gone and no evidence has appeared, it seems Trump is now trying to backtrack on his claim of photographic evidence.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “There was substantial other damage to the Reflecting Pool, also but, unfortunately, there is no video or proof, other than the damage, itself.”

The post began by reading, “ALERT” and going on to claim that “a highly credible witness” saw Hearn “‘violently’ ripping a tugging” at the pool lining.

One person mocked: “He realized the ‘trust me bro’ proof isn’t going to fly. The agony of defeat.”

Someone else shared six key words from the post: “‘unfortunately, there’s no video or proof…’”

“Give it up Mr. President and stop attacking our fellow Americans. We have far greater issues to attend to,” another urged.

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