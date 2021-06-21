Cristiano Ronaldo is selling his Trump Tower apartment at a major $10m loss - according to The Sun - because it’s in Trump Tower.

The soccer player splashed out a whopping $18.5m for the three-bedroom NYC apartment back in 2015, but due to lack of offers and the property’s ties with Trump, he’s willing to slash the price to a mere $7.75 million.

The Juventus star was faced with a petition back in 2017 signed by over 7,000 concerned fans to cut his ties with the ex-president, they expressed “high-profile celebrities like Ronaldo have a duty to take a stand.”

The 2,500-square-foot Fifth Avenue pad boasts idyllic views of the New York City skyline and a 360-degree range of Central Park.

The apartment boasts panoramic views of NYC’s Central Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The property was designed by ‘maximalist’ interior designer, Juan Pablo Molyneux, complete 3.5 bathrooms, lavish 18th-century parquet de Versailles floors, marble en-suite baths, and an elaborate dressing room.

The abode was also rumoured to be the interior inspiration behind the 50 Shades of Grey apartment owned by the infamous fictional character, Christian Grey.

Apartment residents benefit from luxurious perks such as a private entrance, 24-hour security and concierge, an exclusive restaurant, and an on-site fitness room. But unfortunately, these don’t trump the brand association with the one-term president.

Trump properties have lost more than 20 percent of their value (Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Trump property residents have faced a decline in property value. According to Curbed’s January 2021 analysis of a report from real-estate data firm UrbanDigs, Trump’s New York properties have declined in value by more than 20 percent since Trump took office.