Music fans around the world are paying tribute to David Crosby, who has died at the age of 81.

The songwriter and musician was a part of hugely influential groups Byrds and Crosby, as well as Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He died “after a long illness”, with the likes of Crosby’s former bandmates Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, as well as the Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson and the Doors paying tribute.

As well as writing music loved by many around the world, Crosby was also known for being entertaining on social media – and people are now returning to a hilarious recent post about heaven.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Crosby was responding to a post earlier this week from a user who copied a screen grab of a Google search which read: “can we go to heaven with tattoos.”

The bizarre entry then reads: “People with tattoos will not go to heaven. People who drink alcohol will not go [to] heaven. People who eat too much pork will also not go to heaven. Short people will not go to heaven.”

Crosby then replied to the post by joking: “I heard the place is overrated….cloudy.”

In a statement given to Variety, Crosby’s wife Jan Dance confirmed the news of his death by writing: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched.”

The statement continued: “We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.