Drake shut down a troll by reaching out to his wife via DM Instagram - saying he did so because she's 'probably miserable'.

The Certified Lover Boy got into a heated discussion with someone over NBA star Ja Morant's dad.

It all began when Drake took to the comments of an Instagram post to defend Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, when fans were complaining about his attitude as he cheered his son on from the sidelines.

Unlike fans, Drake took the position that he believes the dad was equally supportive of his own son and disagreed with the others.

"Imagine your son makes the league and he's Ja … all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive," Drake wrote. "It's a right [sic] of passage to that the OG's talk s--t. I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition."

One Instagram user decided to weigh in and reply to Drake's comment by slamming him with a past claim that he uses a ghostwriter. The user commented, "Ya son prolly play with ghost writers."

Drake hit back at the mention of Adonis, "I just followed your girl cause she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life."

As Drake said he would, he really did then go and follow the person's wife. Sharing her surprise on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "My husband @ceddybo_ybangm decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life."

In a video on the fan's own Instagram Story, the person shared what he appeared to be a DM from Drake that he sent to his wife's Instagram account. It read, "I'm here for u ma."

He wrote on the Story post, "Oh nahhhhhh fool really DM'd my wife. I'm [laughing crying emojis].'"

"This is so Scorpio," said one fan of the interaction.

Another said, "THE SAVAGITY."

