Drake shared a photo of himself with Taylor Swift and fans have concluded they're either dating or collaborating.

On Monday (April 18), the Nice For What rapper took to Instagram with a series of snaps. “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” he captioned the carousel, which featured his four-year-old son Adonis.

Drake limited his Instagram comments to friends and family, such as Gunna and Nicki Minaj, but the image spread to other social media platforms.

The rumours soon spiralled, with fans believing the pair were dating. Many others highlighted it was a throwback photo.

One Twitter user said: “Confirmed Drake and Taylor Swift are dating."

While another joked that if the pair were to date, they would merge "the two most insufferable fanbases in music."

A third fan couldn't take it, asking: "Why is drake holding Taylor Swift like that forrrrrrr i can’t breatheeee."

"Wait, when tf did drake and Taylor swift start dating," another quizzed.





But, the dating rumours are, – well, just that.

The Bad Blood singer is already in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. The pair have been dating since 2016 after Swift's split with Tom Hiddleston.

Alwyn spoke out about his romance for the first time in the October 2018 issue of British Vogue. He told the magazine: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private,”

“And that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In a separate interview, the Favourite star shut down rumours about an "open relationship," saying Swift was the only woman in his life.

He told Deadline: “I think people can do what they want and it makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."

