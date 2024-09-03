Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly has a clause in his contracts that means the characters he plays in films can’t lose a fight.



Since retiring from the wrestling world, The Rock has made a hugely successful transition to the film world , becoming one of the highest-paid male actors in Hollywood.

But it seems that the competitive streak from his WWE days hasn’t left him, as the star reportedly has a “no-lose” clause written into his film contracts that protects his “tough guy” image.

It’s suggested that the no-lose clause means his characters can’t ever lose a fight on screen and can’t be seen to be taking too much punishment within those battles.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Johnson isn’t the only actor to have such a clause written into their contract, as Vin Diesel was reportedly the first person to have it in his contract for the Fast and Furious film franchise.

Reports claim Diesel created a system in which he would give a numerical value to each blow his character received on screen which was then totted up by a producer who happened to be his younger sister.

This system was used to ensure his “no-lose” clause was being followed and was something that other actors such as Johnson and Jason Statham soon emulated in their own contracts.

The clause got fans questioning if it was in play during a red-carpet interaction at The Oscars with Amelia Dimoldenberg of Chicken Shop Date fame.

@ameliadimz The Rock, paper, scissors #TheRock #DwayneJohnson @The Oscars

Dimoldenberg asked Johnson for a quick game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, but confusion arose about at which point you choose your weapon.

Johnson jokingly asked, “What kind of bulls**t is this?” as Dimoldenberg proclaimed she had just won. The actor replied arguing she “cheated” before they carried on the light-hearted game… which he won.

In the comments, someone joked: “Damn, The Rock’s ‘no losing fights’ rider extends even to red carpet interviews.”

