This 'worrying' detail in Trump's White House is causing critics serious concern

Critics of Donald Trump have spotted a ‘worrying’ detail from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to the White House – and they’re wondering why more people aren’t more concerned about it.

The detail in question? Trump’s ‘giftshop’ featuring branded hats with “Trump 2028” on the front.

Trump has spoken a great deal about a potential third term – which isn’t allowed under the US constitution – even though he’s not even a whole year into his second term.

Earlier this year, he began selling ‘Trump 2028’ hats online and told US service members in Qatar that he will “have to think” about running in his fourth election in three years’ time.

Notable figures like Gavin Newsom tell people to “mark my words” that Trump will run for a third term – and now people on social media are asking why people aren’t more concerned.

A picture from Zelensky’s visit showed Trump showing off his collection of MAGA merchandise.

"Sorry, why exactly isn’t this seriously concerning anyone?" posted writer and social media user Allison Floyd.

One replied: “It definitely concerns me, but it also concerns me if he tries to position one of his children as the successor. If she were interested and used the next three years to gain a footing, Ivanka could possibly be a force.”

“I feel people (media) think he's trolling, but everything he's been doing now is a step closer to taking control over America so that he remains in power," another said.

It’s not the only detail people have been picking up on from inside the White House recently. First, he announced plans for a $200m golden ballroom , then critics began comparing him to Liberace after spotting all the excessive gold detailing added to the Oval Office.

Trump has also been criticised online for being ‘petty’ after reportedly moving portraits of predecessors such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden to a hidden stairwell of the White House .

