Richard Gadd is back following the success of Baby Reindeer, and is looking drastically different in the first images from his new HBO and BBC show, Half Man.

The 2026 show again stars Gadd in the leading role, alongside Rocketman's Jamie Bell, playing estranged adoptive brothers Niall and Ruben who reconnect at a wedding.

The show details the 40 years they spent together up until the falling out that broke their relationship apart.

In the first photos from the show, Gadd is seen sporting a fuller beard, shorter hair, and a muscular physique.

"That Netflix money got him a gym membership", one person wrote.

"Bro really bulked up for the role, can’t even recognize him anymore", another added.

"Man I can’t wait to see this!! He got jacked", a third penned.

Others expressed their excitement for a new show that has potential to be as big as his other Emmy-winning storyline.

"HBO in 2026 feels like a long wait, but this might actually be worth it", someone chimed in.

"If it’s anything like his last work, it’ll spark plenty of conversation in 2026", another user wrote.

"After Baby Reindeer's incredible impact, I have complete faith in Richard Gadd's storytelling ability", a fan added.

BBC

When is Richard Gadd's Half Man released?

There is not yet an official release date for Half Man, but we know it'll be out in 2026 on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK & Ireland, and on HBO Max in the US, Latin America and Europe.

Is Half Man based on a true story?

Unlike Baby Reindeer, it's thought that Half Man is a completely original storyline, bearing no reference to Richard Gadd's personal experiences.

