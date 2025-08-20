Louis Vuitton have long-dominated the luxury bag industry, but they're proving they've got multiple tricks up their sleeve with the launch of their first beauty collection, known as La Beauté.

Launching on 29 August, the initial collection will see 55 lipsticks (a nod to the LV Roman numerals), 10 lip balms, and eight quad eyeshadow palettes hit the shelves.

Each piece comes in collectible, refillable Louis Vuitton packaging, which will no-doubt make for some seriously Instagrammable content.

The collection is also being launched in partnership with Dame Pat McGrath, who is not only the owner of esteemed brand Pat McGrath Labs, but long-time makeup artist to the A-list.

"Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary [craftsmanship], creativity and innovation,” McGrath previously said in a press release, noting that she "uniquely crafted" each shade, which are suitable for all skin tones, and a mixture of matte and satin finishes.

“The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

However, there is one thing we need to talk about, and there's been a lot of backlash about it since the announcement: The price.

Other brands that sit alongside Louis Vuitton on the same luxury pedestal - whether that be Chanel, Hermès, or YSL - have always taken a different approach to pricing their beauty products in comparison to their leather goods, making them more affordable to the average customer.

For example, a Dior lipstick is $47.

But, one thing's become clear, Louis Vuitton is putting all of their eggs in one basket with this transition, and firmly sticking to their guns when it comes to price - pricing their own equivalent lipsticks and lip balms at $160.

The eyeshadow palettes, which contain four shades each, come in at an even-more-eye-watering $250 a piece.

Fans have also made it clear that they won't stand for normalizing such an extreme price hike, when quite simply, these things cost nowhere near that to make.

"Absolutely tone deaf and honestly desperate looking. This brings nothing of worth to the beauty table, just yet another logo-cashing venture to be dispensed to influencers for TikTok posting", one person wrote in the comments of an announcement post.

"I think it’s a good time we as customers show and teach those brands that WE ARE NOT STUPID to pay extravagant prices, especially for makeup that expires. Remember, makeup is more about your skills than the product itself", another echoed.

"Good luck with that", chimed in hair stylist to the stars, Sam McKnight.

"Handbag included, right?", someone else joked.

Another user pointed out the problematic element of marketing makeup as a "heritage asset", when on average, it has a lifespan of two years before it expires.

"This might be the shortest-lived makeup brand ever", another user blasted.

So, is Louis Vuitton trying to win back the elite clientele that helped them make their name - or is this simply a price tag too far?

