Fox News host completely misses the point of Gavin Newsom's latest Twitter stunt

Fox News host Dana Perino appeared to completely miss the point of California Governor Gavin Newsom's latest twitter stunt mocking President Donald Trump.

Newsom has been mimicking Trump's erratic style of social media posts by using all capital letters, repeatedly complimenting himself, and making aggressive demands to highlight the absurdity of the presidents posts on X and Truth Social.

Perino appeared triggered by this saying: “You have to stop it with the Twitter thing... If I were his wife I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!’

Rumours of Newsom running for President have been doing the rounds and Perino seemed to allude to this saying, "He’s got a big job as governor of California but if he wants an even bigger job he has to be a little more serious," despite the fact the current President already behaves this way on social media.

