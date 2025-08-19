Kai Cenat announces Mafiathon 3: Everything we know so far

There's big news for Kai Cenat fans, as the Twitch streamer has announced Mafiathon 3 is coming soon.

The first Mafiathon stream took place in 2023, during which the subathon featured guests such as G Herbo, NLE Choppa, Skai Jackson, KSI, DDG, Rubi Rose, and Autumn Falls, helping to build his platform and establish him as one of the most notable creators on the platform.

In late 2024, Cenat held Mafiathon 2, where he had the likes of Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and Bill Nye appear on his 30-day subathon, and reclaimed his title as the most subscribed channel on Twitch of all time, with 728,535 subscribers. He took over IronMouse's 326,252 subscribers from October, which had broken Cenat's previous record in 2023.

Now the biggest Twitch streamer is returning with Mafiathon 3 - so what can we expect?

Where was the announcement for Mafiathon 3 made?

Twitch/Kai Cenat

Cenat made the Mafiathon 3 announcement while streaming on Twitch. The news came in his stream titled "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT."

It was during this stream that his Fortnite icon skin was announced via the Sphere in Las Vegas, which played a two-minute display of the new skin bundle, set to be released on September 12th.

At the end, Mafiathon 3 was also confirmed, and the stream then panned back to Cenat, who held up a "Mafiathon 3" sign as pyrotechnics went off in the background.

When does Mafiathon 3 start?

The start date for the highly anticipated Mafiathon 3 has not yet been confirmed. However, fans know that the subathon will commence the next time Cenat goes live on Twitch.

“The next time you see me stream is the first day of Mafiathon 3,” he said. “See y’all soon.”

What can viewers expect from Mafiathon 3?

Twitch/Kai Cenat

“I’ve put my everything into this right here,” Kai explained about his plans for the next subathon.

No doubt the popular streamer has lots of fun and entertaining surprises planned for the 30 days, and given how many celebs have appeared on previous occasions, we can probably expect some more surprise guests too.

Expect the unexpected...

Will this be the final Mafiathon?

Yes, Cenat has confirmed that Mafiathon 3 will be his "last ever" subathon, as per Sports Illustrated.

How much money could Kai Cenat earn from Mafiathon 3?

In his last Mafiathon, Cenat reached 728,535 subscribers to become the most subscribed creator on Twitch, and news of Mafiathon 3 could see him extend his lead further.

For the price of $4.99 per month, subscribers can pay for perks such as ad-free viewing, exclusive emotes and access to subscriber-only chats with their favourite streamers, with the platform taking a 50 per cent cut of subscriber revenue.

Although for top creators, this can be reduced to between 30 per cent and 40 per cent.

Cenat's earnings from his last subathon have not been confirmed, but when looking at Tier 1 subscriptions, he may have earned about $3.6 million in revenue - with Twitch taking a cut of this, CNBC reported.

And so, this time around for Mafiathon 3, Cenat has the potential of earning just as much.

Then there's the sponsorships, promotions and ad revenue, which as Sports Illustrated reported, likely bumped up the real earnings over $20 million.

Elsewhere, Tony Parker blows Kai Cenat's mind with Nando's restaurant in his home, and Kai Cenat explains the simple reason why he turned down Met Gala invite.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.