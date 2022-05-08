Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters this week and it's had everyone buzzing. But don't expect to hear Elizabeth Olsen's thoughts on the movie anytime soon as she recently admitted she "hasn't seen it" yet.

Olsen stars in the movie as Wanda Maximoff a.k.a Scarlet Witch and has become a crucial character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The WandaVision star appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the latest Marvel film.

Olsen, 33, discussed with Fallon her surprise at just how much attention her spinoff show WandaVision has received. The Disney+ show broke streaming records and was nominated for 23 Emmy Awards in 2021.

"No one does a Marvel job and thinks that you're going to get nominated for something," the actress told Fallon as she laughed.

She added that the Emmy Awards were the first time the cast was able to celebrate the show together since shooting concluded during COVID-19.

Of the latest film. she said she got to celebrate with the cast at the premiere of the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.

"It's amazing to be in front of people clapping and screaming," she said of the experience of being at the Hollywood premiere alongside fans.

Although she was present at the premiere, she did not actually watch the film.

"I just decided I can't watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore," she said. "Every time I watch it and I look around me and I'm like 'Well, it's our first flop' — like, every time, I just think, 'It's our first flop.'"

Olsen recalled her experience watching Avengers: Endgame and said even then she looked around and thought, "Is this our first flop?" She said she made the decision after that to not go through the same thing.

"It is so not a flop," said Fallon, "And you are getting great reviews, by the way. You just pop; you're stunning in this thing."



