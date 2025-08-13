What has Travis Kelce said about his relationship with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce has opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview with British GQ.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has been dating the global pop star for almost two years, and the couple have been very public with their relationship, with Kelce attending Swift's Eras Tour dates (and even joining her on stage as part of the performance on one occasion) while Swift has been spotted at Kelce's football games too.

Recently, Swift appeared as a guest on an upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by Kelce and his brother, fellow ex-NFL player Jason Kelce, where in a preview clip, she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In the same week as this big news, Kelce appeared on the cover of British GQ, where Swifties will be delighted to hear him praising Swift's music, athleticism, and kindness.

Here are some of the highlights of what Kelce had to say about his relationship with Swift.

On getting to be Swift's 'plus one' - and vice versa

Anyone who has been online or at an Eras Tour concert will have seen Kelce in attendance, dancing along to the singer's hit songs, as he expressed just how much he likes her music, and similarly loves Swift coming to his football games too.

“I get to be the plus one,” Kelce told British GQ. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field… I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”

Swift is a football fan now

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis after a game Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

We often see Swift cheering her beau on at football games - so has Kelce officially converted her into a football fan?

"I sort of made her a football fan,” Kelce confirmed. “She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short – all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”

Described Swift as an "athlete"

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Kelce expressed how Swift "understands the scrutiny, the ups and downs of being in front of millions," from their respective public-facing careers.

"She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing," the football player explained to the publication, as he detailed the sheer physicality Swift went through on the Eras Tour.

“To go out on stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally – I’ve seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer."

"You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer and you’re feeling the fumes from the sun and you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song. That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row.”

Praised Swift's ability to connect with her fans

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift has a passionate fanbase, as demonstrated by her sold-out Eras Tour, and Kelce complimented her on how she can captivate a stadium audience.

“People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in a little room with her. She is so good at mesmerising everybody and making everybody feel like it’s an intimate situation. I think that alone – there is so much calm and coolness. She’s beautiful. She’s up there making everyone feel at ease," he said.

He and Swift are "just regular people" when they're together

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Kelce and Swift are on of the most high-profile couples in the world right now, but the sportsman shared how they remain grounded almost two years into their relationship, which despite all the media attention surrounding it, "happened very organically".

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” he told British GQ. “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of… it happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

