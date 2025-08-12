Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album titled The Life of a Showgirl, with fans already hyped for the new music era.

The big news was shared in a preview snippet for her upcoming guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which is co-hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

A new Taylor Swift era wouldn't be complete without the pop star hiding some Easter eggs and hints for her dedicated fanbase to search, theorise and discover.

Here are all the hidden Easter eggs and fan theories Swifities have been talking about so far relating to the upcoming release of The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Nation's "See you next era" post

Swifties knew something was up when Swift's official Taylor Nation account posted a series of images of the singer from her Eras Tour, where in all of the photos she's wearing the colour orange.

The colour we now know is part of her aesthetic for The Life of a Showgirl, era...

"Thinking about when she said, 'See you next era...'" the caption read, and it sent everyone into a tizzy as everyone was speculating what the 12 photos meant.

Sabrina Carpenter collaboration?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Fans also noted how one of the images on the post also included Sabrina Carpenter from when she performed with Swift on stage, leading to theories that she will feature on the new album.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the date "August 12 2025" on Sabrina Carpenter's official website - could this be related?





Hard Rock stadium "A12" release hint

@hardrockstadium A12 MEANT AUGUST 12, SWIFTIES! #taylorswift #thelifeofashowgirl #swifties #miamin1 #erastour #ts12 #swifttok

A previous post from Swift has also resurfaced, where she's walking into the Hard Rock Stadium, as fans have pointed out she walked in front of a sign that says "A12" which everyone reckons is a nod to her August 12 album announcement.

Even the official Hard Rock stadium reposted the video on TikTok, with the caption, "We were an Easter egg all along," and added, "A12 MEANT AUGUST 12, SWIFTIES!"





Orange door spotted during the Eras tour





@t_and_e_xoxo We ARE. NOT. READY. for this new #TS Era🧡, but can’t wait at the same time! Spread the news to a swiftie near you 😉 #swifttok #taylorswift #taylorsversion #tstheerastour #ts12 #swiftie #swiftiesoftiktok #taylornation @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation #fyp #parati

Another TikTok going viral at the moment is concert footage from Swift's Eras Tour, where one fan has highlighted seeing an orange door on screen at the end of the show when Swift is singing one of her final songs, 'Bejewelled'.

"SWIFTIES!! How did we not notice the ORANGE door on Taylor's closing performance of Bejewelled?" the creator posted, and the video has over 1.3 million views.

Although in the comments sections, Swifties declared: "We absolutely all noticed it."

Nothing gets past them...

Swift billboards hint at collaborators?

Mysterious billboards began to appear in New York City and Nashville, on them is a link to a Spotify playlist created by Swift, which features 22 songs from her previous eras, all produced by Max Martin and Shellback.

This has led fans to assume that these two high-profile producers also worked on The Life of a Showgirl.

Showgirl reference in 'Bejeweled' music video

YouTube/Taylor Swift

With the announcement of The Life of a Showgirl, when looking back on Swift's discography, this theme appears in her 2022 Midnights song 'Bewjeweled', where she dresses up as a showgirl in a glittery two-piece set.

Peep the orange light brightly shining on her.... (Swift has said she plans her Easter eggs years in advance).

There's even a guest appearance from burlesque star Dita Von Teese, and the two perform her famous martini glass dance.





And on the Eras Tour?

YouTube/Taylor Swift

How can we forget the showgirl-inspired performance of 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'?

Also in the official music video, we got to see Swift practise the number where her dancers could be seen with orange fans...

Swift hinted new music was coming in her letter to fans

After reclaiming her masters, Swift wrote a letter to fans in May to celebrate the milestone, and they couldn't help but notice a part where she noted, "I was thiiiiiiiiiiiis close."

Swift is known to drop hints in messages, so fans picked up on the fact that this quote had 12 “i”s, leading them to think she was referencing her 12th studio album.

