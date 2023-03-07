Elon Musk reveals why he thinks AOC will never date him

Elon Musk seems to have shown a bit of self-awareness online for once, saying that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would never date him because he “isn't cool enough”.

The pair have been confrontational online since Musk took over Twitter last year and they hit out at each other in a tense exchange back in November.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, hit out at Musk’s new pricing plans for the social media site, after the Tesla CEO proposed users paying $8 in order to have a verified account following his $44billion take over.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk replied at the time.

Now, Musk has been asked whether he’d ever date AOC by a Twitter user, who also posted a pair of photoshopped images of AOC with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Replying to the query from user @Teslaconomics, he wrote: “Alas she would never date me I’m not cool enough.”

Can't say fairer than that.

The pair have also clashed about AOC’s campaign store in the past. After AOC hit out at the subscription plan on Twitter, Musk took issue with the prices the congresswoman was charging for merch.

Musk posted a screenshot of a sweatshirt for a price tag of $58 and captioned the image with an emoji of the thumbs on chin emoji.

AOC then replied and hit out at Musk’s business practices, saying: “You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people.”

She added: “My workers are union, have full healthcare + benefits like childcare help, and every one is paid a living wage. Proceeds go to community acts like tutoring underserved kids.

