"Chief Twit" Elon Musk has decided it's time for a title change since he's renovating Twitter's internal system.

Since acquiring the social media company last week, Musk, 51, has fired top executives and begun making changes both to the company and the technology.

One of his goals was to improve the platform by listening to users' complaints and making appropriate changes.

For the last week, Musk has responded to Twitter users' issues including content moderation, blue check verification, and those who have been banned.

At the same time, plenty of Twitter users have harshly criticized Musk's acquisition and the changes he plans to make.

So it seemed only fitting Musk renamed himself, "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator."

In acquiring Twitter, Musk hopes to make the platform a free-speech "public square" where people can moderate their own content and everyone has equal opportunity.

Some of the changes are welcomed, particularly by those who align themselves with the right wing of the political spectrum and feel their opinions have been censored.

Others are worried a lack of moderation by an overhead figure could lead to chaos, although Musk tried to diminish these worries by informing advertisers there will be some rules in place.

Either way, Musk is facing heavy criticism this week as he makes changes to Twitter.

"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," Musk tweeted jokingly.

