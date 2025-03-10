SNL mockingly compares Elon Musk to Dr. Evil in latest skit

As Elon Musk and his continued influence on the Trump administration is still making headlines, Saturday Night Live's recent skit compared him to Dr. Evil.

Following his parody of the billionaire's chainsaw-waving antics last week, Mike Myers returned as Musk in a cold open in the Oval Office, which hilariously imagined what happened next after the reported fallout between him and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

James Austin Johnson's Trump attempted to de-escalate the tensions between Musk and Rubio, played by Marcello Hernández.

"I know you're under a lot of stress, but I can't have you fighting with Elon, OK? I need you to be my good little Marco," he said.

To which Hernández's Rubio responded: "Mr. Trump, if you think I'm going to stand here and let you call me that, you're right."

This comes after The New York Times reported that Musk and Rubio clashed during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday (March 6).

Musk accused Rubio of not firing anyone in his department, but Rubio denied this, pointing to the 1,500 State Department employees who had taken early retirement buyouts given by the agency.

Hernandez’s Rubio informed Johnson’s Trump: “While Elon’s been causing chaos, I’ve been working behind the scenes, and I am very close to a deal with the Panamanian government to retake the Panama Canal.”

To which he replied, “Eh, I don’t want it anymore. You know, (it) seems like a hassle. What I really love is Thailand. Okay? Because I’ve been watching ‘White Lotus,' and it looks beautiful.”

Then, Myers's Musk appeared on the scene, and Johnson's Trump continued to try and make peace between the two.

"I can't have you two at each other's throats, OK? After all, I have a perfect record. Everyone who's ever worked for me has left on good terms and then gone on to write a book called 'The Man Who Ruined Everything,'" he said.

"Marco, get your budget under control," Johnson's Trump added. "Elon, stay in your lane. You're not the boss."

At one point, viewers got the chance to hear the inner thoughts of Myers's Musk as he questioned, “was taking this job a bad idea?”

“A lot of people seem to really hate me. My Tesla stock is crashing, and my personal net worth just dropped by $100 billion dollars,” Myers’ Musk contemplated.

It is at this point he brings his pinky to his mouth, a reference to his Dr. Evil character, which Myers plays in the Austin Powers franchise.

This moment spurred a lot of mixed reactions online, with some criticising the skit.

"Going for applause and not laughs. SNL needs new management," one person wrote.

Another person posted: "Saturday Night Lame."

While others praised the reference as "perfection" and "genius."

One person wrote: "Making Mike Myers Elon and then having him become Dr Evil is genius."

"Mike Myers as Elon Musk as Dr Evil was simply perfection," another agreed.

Someone else added, "The Austin Powers/Dr Evil reference killed me."

Elsewhere, Elon Musk hits back at SNL impression and claims show is 'dying' and SNL star claims Musk made her 'burst into tears' when he hosted show.

