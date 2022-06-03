On Friday, Elon Musk and President Joe Biden exchanged some shady sentiments following Musk's statement that he had a 'very bad feeling' about the economy.

The back-and-forth began on Friday after Reutersobtained an email from Musk, 50, to Tesla executives saying he had a "very bad feeling" about the economy and wants to cut 10 percent of jobs as well as pause hiring.

The email came just days after Musk told Tesla executives to return to the office or leave.

As "very bad feeling" began to take off on social media, President Biden, 79, responded to questions regarding the state of the economy.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The President began naming companies that are investing in more environmentally-friendly products and creating new jobs like Ford, Chrysler, and Intel. Insinuating that Musk was wrong about the economy and new jobs slowing down.

"So, you know, lots of luck to his trip to the moon, I mean- I don't know," Biden added, seeminly at a loss for words.

In return, the SpaceX founder tweeted, "Thanks Mr. President!" and attached an article in which NASA announced SpaceX as their next company to help people get to the moon.

In response to the short shady exchange, people on Twitter laughed at the ridiculous reply from Biden and Musk.

"Whether you like him or not, Biden responding to Elon Musk’s prediction on the economy with, “Lots of luck on his trip to the moon, I guess,” is f***ing hilarious," Andy wrote.

"Brandon’s one saving grace is that he’s hilarious," Nando said.

"Just so we're clear. The US government is literally paying Elon Musk to take THEM to the Moon," a Twitter user said.

"And that’s how you stick the middle finger in the face of the president," a Twitter user wrote.

In the past, Musk mocked President Biden for not congratulating the SpaceX team for a successful launch.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.