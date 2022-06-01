Elon Musk says he's open to allowing Tesla employees to work from home - but there's a big catch that kinda undermines the whole thing.

On Tuesday, an email with the subject line "Remote work is no longer acceptable" was sent to the executive staff of Tesla, indicating all employees must return to in-person work or they should depart from the company.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart from Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers." The email read.

Musk, 50, went on to explain if there are certain exceptions to the policy he will review and approve those directly.

The email continued, "Moreover the 'office' must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state."

After clarifying his wishes, Musk signed off the email "Thanks, Elon".

The return-to-office call has become controversial in workplaces as many people feel it is unnecessary after working from home or in a hybrid fashion for two years.

Last month, one of Apple's top executives reportedly quit after being told to return to the office three days a week.

On Twitter, one user asked the Tesla CEO if he thought he had any comment on people who believe working in an office was an "antiquated concept" to which Musk replied, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

Tesla has faced challenges over the last two months. In April, Tesla lost $127 billion in market value following the news that Musk intended to buy Twitter. In May, the company recalled 130,000 vehicles due to an overheating problem.

