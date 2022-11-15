Rumours are knocking around that Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are now dating.

The rumours started when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, a celebrity news gossip site, posted an alleged sighting of Ratajkowski and Davidson looking cozy on a date in Brooklyn, New York. “CAN’T BELIEVE I’M SAYING THIS ANON PLS,” read the all-caps anonymous submission. “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALL.

“His hands were all over her and they’re clearly hooking up,” the post claimed.

Neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski have confirmed their relationship but if they are, it is not that surprising given the model was pretty complimentary about the comedian two years ago now.

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote her new memoir in November 2020, she waxed lyrical about the comedian’s charms and questioned why some people don’t understand how he is such a successful dater.

“He’s a professional,” she said. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.” She added, “Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.”

“I feel like only other men feel [that he isn’t attractive]. Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming,” she said.

Ratajkowski added that he has the looks and personality to match. She said: “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

She also said he has a “good relationship with his mum,” concluding: “We love it. It’s hard to find them.”

Davidson has dated a number of famous women including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande. Even Martha Stewart has toyed with the idea of dating the 28-year-old comedian. Some have questioned why he is seen as so desirable, but he clearly has nothing to worry about.

