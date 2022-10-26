81-year-old Martha Stewart would be down to date 'cute' Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart has revealed she could be the next A-lister in line to date comedian, Pete Davidson.

The 81-year-old chef played a game of ‘Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag' on The Drew Barrymore Show when she called the 28-year-old 'cute'.

In the game, she was shown potential suitors, and when Davidson appeared, she waved her green flag high (signalling interest).

“I mean, he's dated so many women," she joked.

“I'm not saying that's bad, I think that's good - and he's sort of cute.”

