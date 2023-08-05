'Rubbish': Gary Lineker savages Elon Musk, GB News and TalkTV in one fell swoop

Gary Lineker has come out swinging for Elon Musk over his management of Twitter.

In an interview with the Guardian, the sports pundit said the tech mogul was bad at running the social media platform, and called him "rubbish".

He said: "As for Elon Musk, I think perhaps the most interesting thing for me is that, for someone that’s spent so much money on Twitter, he is actually not very good on Twitter. He’s rubbish. I think that’s quite amusing.”

Musk bought the platform last year and since doing so has been criticised for making a number of unpopular changes like making people pay for their blue ticks and renaming Twitter 'X' recently.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Elsewhere in the interview, Lineker slagged off TalkTV and GB News. “I’m obviously not a fan," he said. "And they don’t seem very good at telly. What I’m always staggered by is the incredible lack of anything that approaches any kind of quality broadcasting. I’m not just talking about it in terms of political bias, I’m talking about the quality of the television that’s rubbish.”

He also said the BBC should stop trying to placate its political opponents and said bosses spend too much time worrying about the views of people “who will hate you forever”.

Lineker is not one to mince his words.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.