After announcing earlier this week that she and Elon Musk had secretly had a second child together, Grimes is now reportedly dating whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

The story comes from an anonymous source for the US gossip site Page Six so we might have to take this with a pinch of salt but the source states that the Grimes and Manning are "getting serious" and have been living together in Austin, Texas.

The pair have interacted on Twitter in recent months but that is all we really have to go on right now and this supposed relationship could either be legit or just a bit of celebrity gossip.

If it is true then it is a remarkable change of pace for Grimes who has gone from a tech billionaire and one of the most influential people in the world to Manning, a well-known left-wing activist who was sentenced to 35 years in prison after leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks in 2010.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She served 7 years before Barack Obama commuted the rest of her sentence in 2017. Given Manning's political stance it might explain why Grimes was pictured reading the communist manifesto last year after she broke up with Elon Musk.

As we said, we cannot confirm or deny whether Grimes and Manning are dating but the story has certainly raised eyebrows regardless.













All we can say is good luck to them and we hope they are happy.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.