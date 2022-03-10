Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed their second child into the world. The news of the little one was revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair when the baby started crying.

“I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” she first said to the reporter when the baby was heard crying, she then nervously added: “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Born by a surrogate in December, Grimes was forced to eventually explain that the child crying was actually child number two.

“She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes said. She later texted the reporter that the child’s full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Or as Elon and Grimes call her, "Y," for short.

The parents and exes have a tendency to go for non-traditional names. You may recall the stir caused after new broke that Grimes and the Tesla CEO chose to name their son X Æ A-12 (aka “X”).

Anticipating that people would be confused on how to pronounce her daughter's name, Grimes detailed how to pronounce the “fire” name.



“Exa” and “Dark” are phonetically pronounced as you would expect.

Sideræl, however, is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el.”

As for how the name came about, the reporter noted that, "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is 'the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

In addition to Y, she and Musk occasionally call their daughter Sailor Mars, a nod to the Sailor Moon series.

