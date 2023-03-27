The Gwyneth Paltrow trial's 11 strangest moments so far

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a collision on a ski slope in 2016.

Sanderson claimed the Oscar-winning actress crashed into and fell on top of him, leaving him with several broken ribs and a severe concussion.

The actress has denied the allegations, claiming that Sanderson collided with her, and is counter-suing him.

She acknowledged that she felt "very sorry" for him, but reiterated multiple times that she had been the "victim" of the crash. Paltrow said she could not be "at fault" for Sanderson’s subsequent health decline as she did not cause the accident.

"I really do feel very sorry for him," she said.

"It seems like he’s had a very difficult life but I did not cause the accident so I cannot be at fault for what subsequently happened to him."

Naturally, the case has garnered a lot of attention from social media users – predominantly for its bizarre moments:

This hilarious edit of Paltrow's lawyer trying to explain 'what happened' during the incident.





Paltrow's reaction to being called 'not that small'

"You skiied into my f***ing back!"





The alleged victim can no longer enjoy wine tasting due to injury

Dr Wendell Gibby, a neuroradiology specialist at the University of California, said: "Terry had been a high-functioning, active person. Every day he was doing lots of things. Meeting groups, wine tasting, skiing, volunteering."

"After the accident, he deteriorated abruptly and many of the activities he loved to do, he stopped doing."





Taylor Swift bizarrely entered the chat

"I'm just telling you the truth of what actually happened — that's all I can do"

She lost "half a day of skiing" people. Won't someone please think of the skiers?





Paltrow's shocked face when the prosecutor says that "she has lied under oath several times."

@theshamingofjay Oh man this trial lmao #GwynethPaltrowtrial #gwynethpaltrow





The prosecutor's odd compliments for Paltrow





'Anal retentive'





Who could forget the glasses memes?













Sanderson is seeking damages of a minimum of $300,000 (£244,000), while Paltrow’s counter-claim is for a single dollar.

The actress denied that she was counterclaiming for one dollar because of a similar “symbolic” lawsuit brought by pop star Taylor Swift.

"I had not been familiar with (that lawsuit) but I now am," she said.

"It’s an actual dollar that I’m asking for. It’s symbolic because the damages would actually be more."

Sanderson is set to give evidence next week alongside Paltrow’s children and husband Brad Falchuk.

