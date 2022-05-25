Harry Styles halted his gig in Brixton mid-song - after spotting a member of the audience in distress.

At his sold-out One Night Only gig on Tuesday night, the star, 28, stopped half-way through a performance of his debut single Sign of the Times.

He asked fans at the Brixton Academy to "split and make a pathway please", presumably so that event staff could reach the person in trouble.

It's unclear what kind of issue the audience member experienced, but Styles went on to ask the rest of the crowd: "Everyone else good? You okay?"

The crowd cheered, and he added: "We're going to keep going if everyone feels good."

The star had a Ukrainian flag draped over his mic stand during the gig, in support of the nation currently being attacked by neighbouring Russia.

Earlier this week a hilarious clip emerged of the moment Styles realised he wasn't actually meant to be doing his CBeebies bedtime story appearance in PJs.

"Oh I thought that was the brief," he joked with producers, who said they were going to make everyone wear PJs from now on. "I thought I was abiding by rules coming in pyjamas."

Styles has also teased fans on the level of nudity they can expect from his new movie 'My Policeman'.

"There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum-bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved," he revealed on The Howard Stern Show.

