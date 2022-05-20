Video

Harry Styles proud to flash 'bum-bum' but 'no peen' in new movie

Harry Styles has teased fans on the level of nudity they can expect from his new movie 'My Policeman'.

"There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum-bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved," he revealed on The Howard Stern Show.

"The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own."

But this isn't Harry's first rodeo. The 28-year-old recently simulated a raunchy sex act in 'Don't Worry Darling' alongside Florence Pugh, so fans are excited for what's to come.

harry styles
