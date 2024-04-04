Harry Styles experts wanted for tour guide job in singer's home village

Attention Harry Styles fans - a Chester village is looking for experts on the singer to provide guided tours for fans where he grew up.

The As It Was singer lived in Homes Chapel before getting his big break on The X Factor as a 16-year-old, going on to be part of One Direction - one of the biggest boybands in the world - and later establishing a successful solo music and acting career.

As a result, Styles' home village has seen an influx of fans - otherwise known as Harries - flocking to the area to "pay homage" to the popstar, says the community group Holmes Chapel Partnership (HCP).

Last year, a self-published walking tour map was created by locals with different places related to Styles and it is thought that over 5,000 fans have completed this route.

The tour was created due to Harries risking life and limb" to access Twemlow Viaduct, otherwise known as 'Harry's Wall' which is near a busy main road and is allegedly where Styles had his first kiss.

Fans have left messages on the wall after Styles wrote his name there during a 2013 biopic.





Other sites on the tour include the bakery - W Mandeville’s - where Styles used to work pre-frame which has a a lifesize cardboard placard holding a white loaf, and his former school and his favourite Chinese restaurant Fortune City where he reportedly took Taylor Swift to in 2012 when they dated.

In the job advert, the HCP said they are looking for those with a "flair for storytelling," "enjoy meeting new people," and "have a genuine interest in Holmes Chapel," and the village's links to Harry Styles.

“We are particularly interested in recruiting Harry Styles fans aged 16+, but more senior individuals may also apply,” the organization’s chairman Peter Whiers wrote in a newsletter.

“We are looking for candidates who can confidently lead a group with enthusiasm, whilst being organised, punctual and patient.”

The tours can be expected to begin in June 2024 and will take place on Saturday mornings, while weekday tours will also occur in July, August & September.

To apply for the tour guide roles, visit this website.

Good luck Harries!

