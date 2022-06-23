Jedward cover One Direction song as death metal anthem

X Factor's Jedward have become quite the TikTok sensation since the show in 2009 - and now they're surprising fans with something even more left-field than they thought possible.

The pair still regularly sing on the app, and John recently gave followers a death metal rendition of One Direction track 'One Thing'.

Singing the catchy chorus, the 29-year-old let out a voice fit to become part of Slipknot.

Jedward are shortly going on tour, but we can't guarantee that this new genre will form part of the set list.

