Rapper Ice Spice has released her very own Chia Pet in the latest of her big brand collaborations.

The New York rapper, whose real name is Isis Gaston, has shot to fame in the last two years, going from relative obscurity to featuring on the Barbie soundtrack on a song with Nicki Minaj.

Ice Spice is known for her signature bright ginger curly afro and has capitalised on the look to partner with the Chicago company Living Product to release a Chia Pet based on her.

Chia Pets are terracotta figurines resembling anything from a famous person or film character to an animal. They are used to sprout Chia Seeds – as they grow, they start to resemble hair or fur.

How to get the Ice Spice Chia Pet

The Ice Spice Chia Pet is available to buy directly from Chia.com or on Amazon.com. It can also be purchased on icespicemusic.com from Friday 24 November.

The terracotta planter depicts the rapper wearing a pink jacket and a large silver diamond necklace. It retails for $34.99 and includes enough seeds to replant it three times.

The Chia Pet website explained: “The Ice Spice Chia Pet® is here and ready to add some baddie energy to your home décor!

“The superstar rapper’s iconic style is on full display as a terra cotta home planter, complete with pink jacket and her signature diamond chain. Just spread the seeds, water, and watch her grow leafy green hair!”

