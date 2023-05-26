'Barbie Girl' is in the Margot Robbie movie after all but its not the original song

As well as a new trailer, Barbie fans found out on Thursday which musical icons would feature on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film.

The star-studded cast, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and more, will have alongside it a star-studded soundtrack.

It was revealed by Rolling Stone on Thursday that the soundtrack will include artists such as Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa (who’s also appearing in the film), Fifty Fifty, Haim, Ice Spice, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, and more.

But what really had fans excited was the announcement Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua are collaborating to release a new version of Aqua’s well-known 90s song ‘Barbie Girl.’

This collaboration comes as a surprise as Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, manager of Aqua singer Lene Nystrøm, told Variety in 2022 that the iconic song would ‘not be used in the movie.’

The collaboration won’t be the first between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, who last month released the song ‘Princess Diana’ together.

The soundtrack will be released the same day as the film, July 21st.

