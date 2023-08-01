The popular streamer and internet personality has shared a concerning video of himself being rushed to hospital with what he calls a "deadly headache."

The 18-year-old, who has more than 18 million subscribers on YouTube alone shared a video in the early hours of Sunday from an ambulance where he appeared to be being rushed to hospital.

The influencer, real name Darren Watkins Jr, was noticeably distressed with one eye closed and the other severely swollen.

He told fans: "Right now, I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now.

"It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts. Everything I do, like, something pounding my head every time and I'm so angry.

The Ohio native went on to add: "My eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And, I have a headache right in this area (the streamer puts his hand on top of his right eye and the temple). It's literally exactly like this.

He ended the one-minute video on an ominous note: "I wanted to give y'all boys (an) update because I don't know what's going to happen to me. You know what I'm saying? I want y'all boys to always be right there with me, until I die. It's... I don't know, man. But, when I get back home, I'm going to probably chill from traveling for a bit because... a lot is going on. Bye."





The video has already been viewed more than one million times with many expressing their concern and sending their best wishes to Speed.













Speed had earlier uploaded another short video titled 'I might die' where the YouTuber complained about having a 'cluster headache' where he complained about being unable to sleep or eat.

According to the NHS, cluster headaches are rare but are 'excruciating attacks of pain in one side of the head, often felt around the eye.' They are most common in men in their 30s and 40s and are not considered to be life threatening and can be treated with over-the-counter medicine and paracetemol.

Speed's father has since shared and update stating that his son is feeling better and encouraged others to send their support to make sure he feels himself again.

