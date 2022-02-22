Back in 2005, few people would have predicted that James Blunt - the singer-songwriter behind the love-it-or-hate-it ballad You’re Beautiful - would become one of the internet’s finest purveyors of trolling.
Blunt is still possibly best known for his songs but even if you aren’t a fan of his music he is a must-follow person on Twitter, mostly because of his unbelievably brutal comebacks to his critics.
On Saturday the musician trolled controversial podcast host Joe Rogan and Spotify by 'threatening to release new music' if the streaming service didn't remove Rogan from its platform.
If @spotify doesn\u2019t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1643450191
This is just one example of the shade Blunt dishes out on Twitter on a regular basis so there feels like no better time than the present to revisit some of the man’s greatest hits on social media.
Warning: Some of this is very NSFW.
1. When someone complained about his performance on Strictly
In November the 47-year-old recently appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing where he sang a stripped back version of his hit Goodbye, My Lover.
Although many people were touched by the performance not everyone was a fan. One viewer tweeted: “James Blunt voice goes right through me #pressesmute @bbcstrictly”.
Blunt’s witty reply was to say: “Coz you’re so hollow, baby.”
Coz you’re so hollow, baby. https://t.co/XRXg5gG8tk— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1636922367
2. When someone asked him if he had sex in a hotel bed
Sadly not. I had a dodgy tummy that night and shat the bed. Do send them my regards. https://t.co/Jap41IHg4Z— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1548515840
3. When someone said his songs made them vomit
And I’d willingly hold your hair back. RT @feebee02: @mmmhotbreakfast If a man quoted a James Blunt song for me I think I'd vomit!— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1399596392
4. When he called a random Twitter user his ‘Mum’
You could just call me, Mum. RT @oashhab91: @JamesBlunt I created a Twitter account just to follow you— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1492609698
5. When he admitted that his own music is ‘s**t’
And it's taken you a decade to figure that out. @MuzakirAhmed: @JamesBlunt your music's shit— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1405869282
6. When he trolled someone for having sex to his music
Sex on your own is actually just called wanking. RT @bilge1979: I'd like you to know I'm going to be having sex to your new album later.— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1490366495
7. When he trolled someone who claimed that everyone would forget about him if it wasn’t for his Twitter
And the most relevant you’ll ever be is that one time James Blunt tweeted you. https://t.co/zbtjnwQsv0— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1490354525
8. When someone complained about having to listen to one of his songs at work
Silent "with". https://t.co/hxjr2e1LpZ— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1490207861
9. When someone complained about Radio 2 playing his songs too much
Dad? Is that you!? @spenno44: @BBCRadio2 please please please please stop playing James blunt please ...thank you— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1390556224
10. When he waded into a spat between Piers Morgan and Olly Murs
From the man who published fake Iraqi torture pictures. LOL. https://t.co/6VoVd6lZ2q— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1511636157
11. When he swore at Jeremy Hunt without actually swearing
I'm officially handing over my Cockney Rhyming title to @Jeremy_Hunt— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1455199697
12. When he announced the bad news that he was releasing an album on the same day as Adele
Bad news - my new album drops the same day. https://t.co/1kg5C9mTcx— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1634318190
13. When he trolled his biggest song...
Probably time to find some new music to play, guys. https://t.co/X4rVAORpFI— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1633970267
14. ...and did it again
15. When he admitted that he would only go to his own concert if he was paid.
Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7— James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1616749184
16. When he trolled the people who think that ‘he’s beautiful’
