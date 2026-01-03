Trump brags about ‘acing’ third cognitive test - but people have spotted a problem

It was only two weeks ago that US president Donald Trump was bragging about being able to identify a giraffe in a cognitive test (yes, really), and now, the 79-year-old is once again boasting about ‘acing’ a cognitive examination – in comments which have raised yet more questions about the president’s health and wellbeing.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote: “The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.

“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”

But when the official White House Rapid Response account shared this post to X/Twitter, other social media users expressed concern:

Republican representative Jack Kimble, of California, wrote sarcastically: “That’s amazing and very normal that they keep giving you cognitive tests”:

A parody account impersonating the press office of California governor Gavin Newsom quipped (in all caps, but we’ll spare you the eyesore) that Trump had aced “the ‘I counted to six, figured out what animal My Little Pony is, won in 3D chess (actually lost in Go Fish), fell asleep for an hour, found the U.S. on a map (it was Antarctica but close enough) and almost recognized Barron’ super genius cognitive test”:

While another individual questioned why Trump is “taking so many cognitive tests” if he’s “in ‘perfect’ health”:

Not only that, but it was also pointed out that Trump said he had “ACED all three” of his cognitive tests back in December:

And that the president gave the number of cognitive tests he has taken as four in April last year:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

