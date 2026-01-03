Trump may have already broken his New Year's resolution by doing this one thing

New Year’s resolutions can be difficult things to commit to, but social media users have pointed out that US president Donald Trump may have failed at his resolution for 2026 just a few days into the year - yes, really.

At his New Year’s Eve event at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, the Republican – who has consistently campaigned for a Nobel Peace Prize - was asked if he had a New Year’s resolution, to which he replied: “Peace. Peace on Earth.”

Except, just days later (Saturday), Trump announced on Truth Social that the US had carried out “a large scale strike against Venezuela” and President Nicolás Maduro, which saw the leader and his wife “captured and flown out of the country”.

In her own statement, attorney general Pam Bondi said Maduro and wife Cilia Flores have been “indicted in the Southern District of New York” – with the president charged with “narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States”.

She added: “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircrafts were seen in Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, and needless to say, this isn’t exactly a ‘peaceful’ action.

As such, X/Twitter users have returned to Trump’s New Year’s resolution and how short-lived it ended up being:

Journalist David Leavitt shared a video of Trump sharing his resolution and tweeted: “Bombs Venezuela just a couple days later”:

Podcaster Baron Coleman commented: “Went to sleep after reading Trump resolving to have peace on earth. Woke up to news we bombed Venezuela”:

Larry the Cat simply posted: “Two days”:

And the aptly named Poorly Aged Things said: “It’s been one day”:

Trump has said he will hold a news conference on the US’s actions in Venezuela at 11am local time (4pm GMT).

