James Corden has revealed the secrets behind his six-stone weight loss.

The Late, Late Show host who recently announced he is leaving his talk show after eight years in the role, has shared how he changed his lifestyle when he weighed his heaviest at 21 stone.

“I don’t eat until 12,” he told The Sunin an exclusive interview and explained how he follows intermittent fasting and has a personal trainer.

“I have a trainer who I box with most mornings, and so far today I’ve had an apple," but added: "I try to eat healthily and not deprive myself."

The 43-year-old also described going on a diet as "everything that is wrong," and compared the action to Dry January because "at some point you are going to revert."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“It’s like Dry January — it’s brilliant if you give up booze for January but in the back of your mind you’re like, ‘Well, in February I’m going to have a drink’."

Last year, the Gavin and Staceystar became an ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) where he shared his reasons for collaborating with the brand.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes," he said in a statement at the time.

"I just really enjoy it [WW]. You don’t beat yourself up if you have a bad week — you just don’t revert back to eating Quavers at midnight," Corden recently commented.

As well as implementing these lifestyle changes to his food habit, Corden has also started transcendental meditation which allows participants to "settle the body down to a state of restful alertness" and just completed a four-day course.

“I have started doing transcendental meditation. I went to see a guy. I’d highly recommend it," Corden said.

“You do a course, then at the end of it you have these tools where, every day, you give yourself 20 minutes of silence to let your thoughts be whatever they are, and I’ve found that very, very beneficial.

“Normally if I have a spare 20 minutes, I’ll be on my phone, I’ll be watching something, and that’s it — now I do this. It’s great," he added.

After recently announcing his scheduled departure from The Late, Late Show, Corden will continue to host the programme until the summer of 2023.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.