Ex-pat James Corden has praised Prince Harry as a father and husband and revealed that their kids have play dates together.

Corden, who made a name for himself as an actor in the UK, before moving to the US, lives around an hour from the Sussexes home in Montecito.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle famously moved out of the UK in 2020 and stepped down as working members of the Royal family.

Now, Corden has revealed that he and his wife Julia Carey are friends with the couple and have been to their house and out for dinner together.

Speaking in an interview in The Sun, Corden was asked if he had been to the couple’s home, to which he replied: “I have. It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely.”

Corden has two children, aged 11 and 7, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have Archie, aged three, and Lilibet who is 11 months old.

The presenter of The Late Late Show said he finds it difficult to be “judgemental” of the couple, possibly referring to the negative press have received particularly from British tabloids.

He said: “I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.

“I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner.”

Corden recently announced that he will be stepping down as the host of the CBS chat show next year after eight seasons.

